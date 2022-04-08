Wild turkey spotted strutting the streets of Montreal's Ville-Emard neighbourhood

Montreal's Ville-Emard neighbourhood may have the latest foul celebrity on the island after a yet-to-be-named wild turkey was spotted strutting the streets.

Resident Ron Mirsh spotted the bird walking along Jolicoeur St. in the neighbourhood just north of Verdun, and he got close enough to feed it by hand.

Pictures of the bird suggest it is not Kéveune de Verdun, the wild turkey that amused residents of that neighbourhood in 2020.

Wildlife experts suggest leaving birds like turkeys alone if they should come across your path.

"Don’t go try to take 100 pictures of them, confusing them and upsetting them. Just leave them to figure out what they want to do," said Harriet Schleifer of Urban Animal Advocates when wild turkeys were spotted in the Plateau two years ago.

She added that the last thing you should do is feed them.

"Just leave them to figure out what they want to do," said Schleifer. "They’re probably just going to decide 'okay that’s enough of this let’s go.'"