Wildfires: Quebec lifts ban on forest access


A fire burning in the Radisson region. SOURCE: Karl Asselin, GSO/SOPFEU

The ban on forest access to government lands has been completely lifted in Quebec.

The Natural Resources and Forests Ministry also ended road closures in the Nord-du-Québec region at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The ministry said these decisions were made alongside Quebec's forest fire-fighting agency, SOPFEU.

Despite the lifted measures, fire suppression operations are still underway in the Nord-du-Québec region, and the public is advised to avoid these areas wherever possible.

The ministry stresses that, as summer draws to a close, it's still important to remain extremely cautious about starting fires in or near forests.

On Thursday, SOPFEU reported 24 active wildfires in Quebec, including 19 in northern zones. So far this year, the 137 fires recorded in Quebec have burned nearly 3.8 million hectares of forest.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2023.

