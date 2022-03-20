iHeartRadio
Will Butler says he's left Arcade Fire; adds band 'are still my friends and family'

Arcade Fire celebrates their Juno for Album of the year at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Will Butler of Montreal rock group Arcade Fire says he's left the band.

Butler says in a series of tweets that he left at the end of last year when the groups' new album, "We," which will be released May 6, was complete.

Butler says there was "no acute reason" for his departure beyond that "I've changed -- and the band has changed -- over the last almost 20 years."

He adds that it's time for new things, and that the band "are still my friends and family."

Arcade Fire was co-founded by Butler's older brother and frontman, Win, two decades ago, and has received multiple awards for its albums, including the 2011 Grammy for album of the year.

Will Butler says in his tweets that he's working on a new record, booking shows for this summer, and working on music for a David Adjmi play, as well as other projects.

I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.

— Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2022.

