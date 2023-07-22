Will economic hardships lead to more suicides in Quebec? Experts weigh in

The rising cost of groceries, mortgages and interest rates can lead to stress, anguish and anxiety among the population, even to the point of suicide.

But experts say more government support and high employment could play a positive role in this economic climate.

Although economists have not declared a recession, many Quebec households are feeling the financial pinch.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.8 per cent year-on-year in June -- representing an inflation slowdown -- but Statistics Canada reports that grocery store prices rose by 9.1 per cent in June compared to the previous year.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada raised its key rate to 5 per cent, its highest level since 2001. This is because inflation is expected to remain high for longer; as a result, the cost of mortgage interest jumped 30.1 per cent in one year.

Quebec's public health institute, the INSPQ, recognizes a link between suicide and economic crises.

In a study on the COVID-19 pandemic, it wrote that "the loss of jobs during the pandemic and the need to take out loans to get by can increase feelings of loss of control and lead to suicidal behaviour."

Michel Tousignant, a researcher with the Centre for Research and Intervention on Suicide, Ethical Issues and End-of-Life Practices (CRISE), adds a few nuances.

"Suicide occurs more often in regions suffering from poverty. In fact, in Quebec, it's the cause of death most closely linked to poverty, more so than physical illness and homicide. There's no doubt that there's a link, but it's a complex one," he said.

Noting that even one suicide is too many, Tousignant points out that it's a relatively rare occurrence. According to the INSPQ, suicide represented 1.7 per cent of deaths in Quebec between 2017 and 2019. It's the seventh leading cause of death in the province.

Tousignant also stresses the distinction between suicide, suicide attempts and suicidal ideation.

"It's not pathological to think about suicide; these are questions that philosophers ask themselves, for example. These are questions that everyone can ask themselves, but sometimes you think about it for five minutes and then you don't think about it anymore," he explained.

Distress shouldn't be associated with suicide, but with discouragement and a total loss of self-confidence, said Tousignant.

"It's a minority of people who get to that state, and it takes years to get discouraged because you try all sorts of things. It's when you've tried everything and you're at the end of your rope, that's when you start thinking about suicide and especially acting on it. Because many people think about it, but few go to the final conclusion."

Every day, more than 200 people in Canada attempt suicide, and some 4,500 deaths by suicide are reported each year, according to Statistics Canada data.

SOCIAL CLIMATE IS KEY

Marie-Michèle Dufour, assistant professor in the psycho-education department at the Université de Montréal, believes it's "normal" to experience stress and anxiety when faced with a difficult financial situation.

She explains that stress is a physiological reaction to a real or perceived "stressor," for which four ingredients are necessary: novelty, threat to the ego, unpredictability and a low sense of control. She notes that all four factors are present in the current economic situation.

Anxiety is more the anticipation of hypothetical situations, Dufour explained.

"I think the taboo aspect surrounding finances doesn't help. Talking openly about the situation you find yourself in with your loved ones can be beneficial," Dufour explained in an email, adding that we need to remember that there are many "in the same boat."

In addition, a difficult financial period will be transitional for most people, she said.

According to Tousignant, some economic periods have caused a lot of "worry" but with few suicides, while others have seen an increase in suicides.

"We're not sure whether we're heading for an economic crisis or not. For sure, mortgages will cause problems, but if the economy is doing well at the same time, it won't be as bad. But it's certain that dreams will be dashed," he said.

In the event of an economic crisis, he believes many of the psychological impacts will depend on the social climate.

"It's not because you have financial problems that your mental health will necessarily deteriorate. It can happen that people have experiences of solidarity that will, on the contrary, improve their standard of living," Tousignant said.

"You have to look at the diversity of ways people react to situations like these."

Poverty is not a direct cause of suicide, and no social group is immune, "but it's true that when you're rich, you can go elsewhere to let off steam. It can take longer to commit suicide, because there are more ways out."

GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE

The provincial and federal governments have introduced measures to help ease the financial burden on households.

In particular, Quebec Premier François Legault has promised tax cuts to help less affluent and middle-class citizens.

As promised during the election campaign, the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government also sent eligible taxpayers -- those earning $100,000 or less -- a cheque for $400 or $600 at the end of 2022.

More recently, the federal government sent Canadians a grocery rebate up to $628, also aimed at providing financial support to those with lower incomes.

According to Tousignant, it's not necessarily the amount of money that counts, but the intention.

"The government helps us. Even if it doesn't solve all our problems, we feel there's an effort being made to help those most in need. The symbolic effect [...] will improve the social climate around people, they feel they're being helped."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 22, 2023.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN QUEBEC

If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.