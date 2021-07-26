Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina join Montreal's Just for Laughs virtual awards show

Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm and Awkwafina have joined this week's Just for Laughs Montreal virtual awards show.

Organizers say the actors are among the special celebrity guests in the online event, which will stream for free across Canada this Wednesday on the festival website, hahaha.com.

Actors Jamie Dornan, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Matt Rogers have also signed on to appear in the virtual show.

This year's previously announced award recipients are Dave Chappelle, Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live" writer and performer Bowen Yang and the writers and cast of the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso."

Just For Laughs Montreal kicked off Monday with a hybrid of online and in-person programming in various cities.

The comedy festival will run through July 31 with some live stand-up shows and other programming taking place in Montreal, New York and Los Angeles.

All performances will be available across Canada on the festival website.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.