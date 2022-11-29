Wind warnings lifted in Montreal, still in effect in parts of southern Quebec

The last day of November was warm, wet and very windy. A storm system moved into Quebec, driving the temperature up across the south and bringing heavy rain and strong damaging winds.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued multiple rainfall warnings north and east of Montreal, with 30 to 50 millimetres of rain beginning midday.

Wind warnings were issued for the Richelieu-Valley/Saint-Hyacinthe regions with gusts up to 90 km/h expected and snowfall warnings were in effect north of Quebec City with 15 cm expected Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Just after 8 p.m., the wind warning in the Montreal area was lifted, but remained in effect for the Eastern Townships, Quebec City area, and other regions to the north and northeast.





The wet weather moved into southern Quebec just before noon on Wednesday.

Montreal saw steady rain through the afternoon and wind gusts of at least 80 km/h through the evening hours.

Rainfall tapered off in Montreal through the evening hours with colder air moving in. Winds will continue to be an issue into Thursday with Montreal seeing gusts up to 50 km/h.

Temperatures will warm again into the weekend.

AVERAGE HIGH: 1 C

AVERAGE LOW: -7 C