Wind, waves and flooding forecast for eastern Quebec Tuesday

An arctic air mass will spread over the province starting Tuesday morning. This cold wave should last until Friday. Wind chill factors below -30 will be felt north of the St. Lawrence. SOURCE: ECCC/Twitter

Flood warnings were issued by Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Environment Canada in eastern Quebec Tuesday morning.

Higher than normal water levels and large waves are expected near the south shore of the St. Lawrence River and estuary over a distance of approximately 550 kilometres, between La Pocatiere and Gaspe.

An arctic air mass will spread over the province starting Tuesday morning. This cold wave should last until Friday. Wind chill factors below -30 will be felt north of the St. Lawrence. #QCStorm pic.twitter.com/yIGpXoN4tt

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) December 14, 2020

An intense low-pressure system will cause very strong to strong winds. The combination of these winds and the current period of high amplitude tides risks causing this surge of waves.

Environment Canada warns that these bad weather conditions will prevail from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Kamouraska and Trois-Pistoles, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. between Rimouski and Mont-Joli, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Matane and from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Sainte-Anne-des-Monts and Grande-Vallee.

Coastal erosion is possible in areas at risk.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.

