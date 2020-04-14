iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Winds of up to 90 km/h cause damage across Montreal

Montreal wind storm on April 13, 2020 / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

Winds of up to 90 km/h across Quebec caused damage in the Montreal area Monday night into Tuesday morning, after several regions were affected with heavy rain on Monday.

During the night, firefighters were called to houses where large trees fell and blocked streets, and carports had lifted off the ground. 

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Hydro-Québec reported that 25,600 of its clients lost power. Among those most affected were the Montérégie, Laurentian, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, which stood at around 3,000 outages each as of 6 a.m.

Early Monday morning Environment Canada had issued a warning of potentially destructive winds across the province. The agency predicts a gradual weakening of the winds over the course of the day on Tuesday. 

With files from The Canadian Press.

YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo Newstalk 1010

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
Typo or error
Typo or error