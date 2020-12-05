iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Winter, and the business it brings, poses a dilemma for Laurentians

image.jpg

As the holidays and the ski season approach, so does a debate for small towns in the Laurentians: is it better to welcome Montreal visitors and their spending, which could keep many local business afloat?

Or, given that towns like Morin-Heights are still in an orange zone, unlike Montreal, is it safer to have as little contact indoors with city visitors as possible?

The question is already weighing heavily. "It's very, very crowded," Yvon Gilbert of Mickey's Cafe told CTV News. 

"For us it's good in a way -- but we're not feeling safe with it all."

Watch the video above to see CTV's report.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error