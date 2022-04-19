iHeartRadio
Winter holds on for another big snowfall in Montreal

Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and Châteauguay are all facing heavy snowfall Tuesday.

A major weather system from the American East Coast is bringing 5 to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, more than the original projections of just 2 to 4.

With a high of just 3 degrees and rain mixing in, Montrealers can expect heavy and wet snow.

Drivers should remain careful, with visibility reduced, and potentially slick roads.

While plenty of snow is falling Tuesday, it is not expected to last, with clearing skies and a high of 9 degrees projected for Wednesday

