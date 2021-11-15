Winter is here! First snow, now freezing rain on the way for Quebecers

After snow fell on some parts of the Montreal area, it seems winter is well on its way with Environment Canada calling for freezing rain this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Monday warning of possible freezing rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

"A warm front associated with a low pressure system from the Prairies will move across the province of Quebec," it said. "A period of freezing rain could develop along the front and affect western, southern and central Quebec."

The areas expected to be affected are Mont-Laurier, Mont-Tremblant-Sainte-Agathe and Quebec City.

Freezing rain may hit parts of Quebec later this week with residents advised to take caution when outdoors or on the roads.

Snow may be coming to Montreal as early as Wednesday, but it's unlikely to stick around as highs of 13 degrees Celsius are expected on Thursday.

The weather agency is reminding Quebecers to salt or sand surfaces that could get slippery. Meanwhile, motorists may want to push up appointments to change their tires.

The deadline for installing winter tires in Dec. 1.