Winter's last hurrah? A mixed bag of wintry weather moving into Montreal this week

It may officially be spring, but a blast of winter weather is headed into Southern Quebec tonight.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings that include Montreal.

A Colorado low will make its way into Quebec through the day today, bringing an increase in cloud this afternoon. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, wet weather will begin in the form of snow for Montreal, likely after the evening rush-hour. Snow will change to a brief period of ice pellets and freezing rain around midnight.

Areas under the freezing rain warning could potentially see between two and five millimetres of ice. Freezing rain should be brief in Montreal, as temperatures quickly climb through the day on Thursday.

Montreal will see scattered showers on Thursday, and there’s even the risk of a thunderstorm late in the day as temperatures climb into the double digits.

More spring-like weather is expected to follow heading into the weekend and through next week.