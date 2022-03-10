Winter storm coming to Quebec as clocks spring forward

The spring equinox is just over a week away, and the clocks will be “springing” forward this weekend but Eastern Canada is bracing for another winter storm. A system moving up from the United States will bring Gulf moisture into parts of Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statements warning of tricky travel to start the weekend.

A few pre-frontal flurries will be moving into Southern Quebec early Friday morning but the snow is expected to intensify Friday evening into Saturday.

Montreal could see up to 15 centimetres of snow and very gusty winds are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibility on the roads.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall over Eastern regions of Quebec from the Eastern Townships toward the Gaspe Peninsula.

With students in Ontario heading into spring break, road conditions are expected to be messy from Belleville to the Quebec border. And air travel across Eastern Canada and parts of the Northeastern United States could be delayed.

Colder air will settle in Saturday night and linger through the second half of the weekend but daytime highs are expected to be above freezing next week, promoting melting.