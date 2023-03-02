iHeartRadio
Winter storm expected to hit Montreal this weekend


image.jpg

After two to four centimetres of snow fell Thursday afternoon, skies will gradually clear this evening, which will bring a bright day for Friday, ending the week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

However, another potential winter storm is approaching southern Quebec for the weekend.

A developing low-pressure system will move just south of Montreal Friday night into Saturday.

Depending on how far north this system travels, Montreal could see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow.

The exact track has yet to be confirmed.

Parts of southern Ontario are under a winter storm watch, and Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Montreal area as well.

For the second half of the weekend, Montreal will see a few sunny breaks and temperatures above zero.

