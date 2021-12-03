Winter storm on its way to Quebec: Environment Canada

A winter storm is expected to hit Quebec early next week, according to Environment Canada.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for:

Châteauguay - La Prairie

Greater Montreal

Laval

Longueuil - Varennes

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog

Mont-Tremblant

Quebec City

Sherbrooke

Valleyfield - Beauharnois

Vaudreuil

Environment Canada explains a weather system from Colorado, US is expected to move towards western Quebec by the end of the day, Sunday.

It could reach the eastern parts of the province by Monday morning.

"Precipitation in the form of snow, rain and freezing rain is expected into Tuesday," Environment Canada notes. "Strong winds and blowing snow are also possible with this storm."

For now, the agency admits there is still some uncertainty surrounding the low pressure system.

"The types and amounts of precipitation will depend on this track," it adds.

The weather could significantly impact travel.