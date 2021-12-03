iHeartRadio
Winter storm on its way to Quebec: Environment Canada

A winter storm is expected to hit Quebec early next week, according to Environment Canada.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for:

  • Châteauguay - La Prairie
  • Greater Montreal
  • Laval
  • Longueuil - Varennes
  • Mont-Laurier
  • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog
  • Mont-Tremblant
  • Quebec City
  • Sherbrooke
  • Valleyfield - Beauharnois
  • Vaudreuil

Environment Canada explains a weather system from Colorado, US is expected to move towards western Quebec by the end of the day, Sunday.

It could reach the eastern parts of the province by Monday morning.

"Precipitation in the form of snow, rain and freezing rain is expected into Tuesday," Environment Canada notes. "Strong winds and blowing snow are also possible with this storm."

For now, the agency admits there is still some uncertainty surrounding the low pressure system.

"The types and amounts of precipitation will depend on this track," it adds.

The weather could significantly impact travel. 

