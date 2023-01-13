Winter storm warning in effect throughout Quebec, freezing rain for the Eastern Townships

It'll be white and windy on Friday in Montreal.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the island, in addition to Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois and other regions in Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for between five and 15 centimetres of snow by the evening, which is bound to impact rush hour traffic.

#WinterStorm #Warning remains in effect across SW QC.

Another 10cm expected for #Montreal w wind gusts up to 60km/h, reducing visibility. #EasternTownships under a #FreezingRain #Warning for 2-5mm of ice. #QCStorm @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/062cSkjsfO

Winds are also gusting northeast at 20-40 km/h during the morning and are expected to increase to 60.

The forecast calls for the snow to stop by Saturday with sun and clouds expected.

For those heading to a cabin for the weekend, there is also a freezing rain warning in the Eastern Townships, with two to five centimetres of ice accumulation expected in some regions.

MONTREAL STORM WATCH