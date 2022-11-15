iHeartRadio
Winter tire rush is on in Montreal with appointments filling up fast


With snow in the forecast, the rush is on to ensure vehicles are winter ready and that of course, includes putting on snow tires.

That is making for a very busy day at Montreal garage Gordon Goodyear. Owner Bruce Gordon usually works on a hundred cars a day but said currently 80 customers are asking for winter tires.

"Many people plan ahead now. People have realized this, especially through the years of COVID. Appointments are necessary, "said owner Bruce Gordon.

