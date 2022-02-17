iHeartRadio
Winter wonderland (again): 15 cm of snow expected in Montreal overnight

Watch out for reduced visibility on the roads (photo: Twitter / SPVM)

Montrealers will face a mixed-bag of precipitation Thursday night, with forecasts of rain, ice pellets and snow across the region.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, there’s a risk of freezing rain in the late evening followed by total snowfall amounts of nearly 15 cm overnight, at a low of -13 degrees Celsius with the windchill.

Snowfall is expected to end late Friday morning, with a windchill-low of -17 degrees — it seems Thursday afternoon’s mild temperatures just weren’t meant to last.

With the potential for icy roads and heavy snow, drivers are advised to proceed with caution. 

