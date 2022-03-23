Wintry weather to return to put Quebec spring on hold

The start of spring has been marked with sunshine and near seasonal temperatures, but wintry weather is getting ready to make a comeback.

A large low pressure system coming up from the United States is bringing freezing rain to parts of Southern Ontario today.

The same low will run into colder air across Southwestern Quebec tonight, triggering a mix of wet snow and rain.

Montrealers will likely face a snowy commute on Thursday morning.

Snow will transition to rain in Montreal on Thursday as temperatures climb but an umbrella may not cut it, as winds will be increasing early Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

Areas east of the city could see patchy freezing rain, causing slick surfaces.

In Montreal, wet snow is expected to return late Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark.

Colder air is in the forecast beginning Sunday. Monday will be a particularly cold day with temperatures remaining below the freezing mark. Below average temperatures are expected to continue into the middle of next week.