With 171 new infections, Quebec sees second-biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since early June

The number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose by 171 Saturday, the highest single daily increase in seven weeks.

It was unclear how many new deaths there have been. A release from the province said two more people have died due to the virus, while numbers released by the provincial public health agency suggested that number is three.

The additions bring the new total of people infected in the province to 58,414, and the overall number of deaths to 5,666.

The daily increase is the highest since June 7, when the same number of new cases, 171, was reported.

Hospitalizations, however, continued to decline, as they have for the last few days. They were down 14.

The number of people in intensive care, 12, is unchanged from Friday.

A total of 50,713 people have now recovered from the virus in Quebec.

The distribution of cases among different age groups remained virtually unchanged. The group with the biggest share of cases remains people in their 40s, who make up 15 per cent of Quebec's cases, followed closely by people in their 50s, who account for 14.3 per cent of cases.