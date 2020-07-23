With bike paths arriving faster than ever, some in NDG say they feel blindsided
Montreal's expansion of bike paths has been moving fast this summer, with the unusual needs that come with the pandemic.
People on a certain street in NDG learned just how fast when they woke up this morning to see lines painted on the street and tickets already being handed out.
Cyclists say they're happy about the temporary path on Terrebonne St., which was announced about three weeks ago, but locals say they feel blindsided.
"Nobody on the street was ever contacted," said local resident Rene Verge.
"At least we should have received something by mail a while back and have the opportunity to discuss this."
But borough mayor Sue Montgomery is reminding people that the path will only be in place until November -- though the borough has said that if it's well used, it may come back permanently.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Latest Audio
-
-
Bill Brownstein: the life of Regis PhilbinThe Montreal Gazette's Bill Brownstein and Ken talk about the career and life of Regis Philbin.
-
Music Legend Darlene Love looks back on her Hall Of Fame careerDarlene Love joins Ken Connors for a chat about her legendary music career