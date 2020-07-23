With bike paths arriving faster than ever, some in NDG say they feel blindsided

Montreal's expansion of bike paths has been moving fast this summer, with the unusual needs that come with the pandemic.

People on a certain street in NDG learned just how fast when they woke up this morning to see lines painted on the street and tickets already being handed out.

Cyclists say they're happy about the temporary path on Terrebonne St., which was announced about three weeks ago, but locals say they feel blindsided.

"Nobody on the street was ever contacted," said local resident Rene Verge.

"At least we should have received something by mail a while back and have the opportunity to discuss this."

But borough mayor Sue Montgomery is reminding people that the path will only be in place until November -- though the borough has said that if it's well used, it may come back permanently.

