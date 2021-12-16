iHeartRadio
With COVID-19 numbers skyrocketing, Quebec to make announcement Thursday evening

The number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec skyrocketed to 2,736 new infections on Thursday, prompting Quebec Premier François Legault to announce he will be making a statement at 6 p.m.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and National Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda are also expected to be on hand.

The government has not revealed the details of its announcement, however, this comes one day after Legault noted he was looking "at all the possibilities" when it comes to in-home gatherings for the holidays.

Thursday, public health officials recorded two more confirmed Omicron variant cases, for a total of 13, and 105 additional presumptive cases, for a total of 129.

There are 17,400 active cases of COVID-19 in Quebec at this time.

La situation est critique. Je tiendrai une conférence de presse, ce soir à 18h, pour annoncer des mesures importantes en raison de l’augmentation des cas de COVID et du nouveau variant Omicron.

— François Legault (@francoislegault) December 16, 2021
