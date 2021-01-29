With hospitalizations down for a third day, Quebec adds 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths

With a significant decrease in hospitalizations, Quebec added 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 and reported more 50 deaths on Friday, for a daily average of 1,357 reported infections per day.

There are now 14,760 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec.

Hospitalizations had another significant drop for the third day in a row, with 47 fewer people in care, for a total of 1,217.

Of those hospitalized, three are no longer in the intensive care unit, leaving attendance across the province at 209.

Of the 50 deaths reported, nine occurred in the last 24 hours, 35 between Jan. 22 and 27, and six happened before Jan. 22.

Since March, 9,717 people have died as a result of the disease.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 1,748 people reportedly virus-free on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 259,993 people have contracted COVID-19, of which 235,516 have recovered.

VACCINES

The province administered 3,071 doses of vaccine on Thursday, for a total of 236,057.

So far, 2.78 per cent of people in Quebec have received a dose. The province has received 238,100 shots.

TESTING

Quebec conducted 38,410 tests on Jan. 27, which returned 1,368 positive results. This represents a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent. Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region, reporting 537 new cases, down from 546 the day before. Since March, 93,447 people have caught COVID-19 on the island.

Following Montreal, Monteregie recorded 216 new cases (total 37,559), then Laval (108 new, 21,901 total), Lanaudiere (87 new, 18,528 total), and the Laurentians (87 new, 14,415 total).

Thirteen deaths were reported in Montreal (4,298 total); eight in Quebec City (916 total); seven in Monteregie (1,319 total); five in the Laurentians (427 total); and four in the Eastern Townships (271 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (258 total), Laval (822 total), and Lanaudiere (464 total).

One death was reported in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (444 total).

With files from CTV Digital Reporter Daniel J. Rowe.