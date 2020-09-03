iHeartRadio
With more kids walking and biking to school this fall, Laval will install 700 new speed bumps

A Quebec schoolyard is seen in this photo from spring 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

There's been a rise in active transportation -- walking, biking and other self-propelled means of transportation -- among young people going back to school this fall in Laval, the city council says.

City authorities have decided to take advantage of the change to establish 700 new speed bumps around parks and elementary schools.

Ray Khalil, city councillor for Sainte-Dorothée and the elected official responsible for engineering issues, says this measure is particularly effective in reducing the speed of traffic and increasing pedestrians' and cyclists' sense of safety.

The City of Laval implemented a series of traffic-calming measures in 2016. Since then, it has adopted various new systems, including modifying signage, establishing elevated intersections and putting in speed bumps.

Laval parks are also a focus of the existing program to improve the user-friendliness of the streets.

The authorities of the city, which has nearly 450,000 inhabitants, also intend to create school zones and possibly school routes in order to facilitate kids' safe travel and to promote active transportation.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Sept. 3, 2020.

