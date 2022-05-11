With near 30-degree heat all week, Montreal's splash pads are open for business

Montreal families, get ready: trees may just have sprung foliage but the temperatures are already high enough that the city has turned on the spigots at splash pads.

Mayor Valerie Plante made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday. But many, if not all, splash pads were already operational as of early Wednesday morning.

En raison de la vague de chaleur, certains arrondissements montréalais ont annoncé l’ouverture de leurs jeux d’eau! ��



Avant de vous déplacer, informez-vous de la disponibilité des installations auprès de votre arrondissement. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/ECnfIknr3p

Plante advised people to check their borough's information to verify which installations are already up and running.

This week's high temperatures are hovering just below 30 degrees and are expected to reach 30 on Thursday. They won't drop significantly until after the weekend.