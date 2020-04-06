With salons closed, Montrealers get creative to get out of hairy situations

With salons among the businesses forced to stay closed until May, Montrealers are finding other ways to get themselves out of hairy situations.

CJAD mid-morning host Elias Makos said he recently tried to trim his own hair while sheltering at home.

“I'm actually pleased with one side, it turned out well, but the other side is the problem,” he said. “I guess it's because of the way my hair grows and I'm all alone. I don't even have a proper mirror.”

Others have been more lucky – CTV Montreal's own Caroline Van Vlaardingen recently recruited her husband Don Weekes to help her with a trim.

Some people are trying to help Montrealers unused to being on the other side of scissors: one stylist from L'Atelier Gents has begun giving free Facebook tutorials on DIY haircuts.

