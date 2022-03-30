Witnesses to Metropolis shooting accuse police of misjudging security needs during Pauline Marois' election-night party

Four stage technicians who witnessed the deadly shooting at the Metropolis 10 years ago during then-Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Pauline Marois' victory speech testified Tuesday at the beginning of a civil trial against police at the Montreal courthouse.

The four say they've experienced extreme anxiety since that night, which led to the death of colleague Denis Blanchette, 48.

They claim the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Montreal police (SPVM) misjudged the risks associated with such a high-profile event and did not offer enough security, most notably outside the venue.

The two police departments "knew or should have known that there was no security at the back of the Metropolis, nor on Boisbriand Street," the lawsuit states.

That night, on Sept. 4, 2012, Richard Henry Bain, dressed in a robe, balaclava and armed with at least two guns, opened fire at the Metropolis, killing Blanchette, critically wounding 27-year-old Dave Courage and injuring several others.

During his arrest, Bain infamously yelled out, "The English are waking up" and "It's going to be f---ing payback," claiming he wanted to assassinate Marois and "kill as many separatists as possible."

Tuesday, prosecutors insisted the entire incident could have been avoided had police done their jobs properly.

Technician Audrey Dulong Bérubé was the first to testify, describing in detail what she experienced.

She recalled dragging Courage into the Metropolis as he fell to the ground after being shot.

She went on to say that her life has been filled with excessive drinking, panic attacks and great psychological distress over the last ten years.

"The four [technicians] were diagnosed with post-traumatic shock," said lawyer Virginie Dufresne-Lemire, who is representing them. "We are talking about anxiety, tremors, nightmares, there may be alcohol consumption, drugs, suicide attempts, etc. ... So, the consequences are quite numerous."

The plaintiffs are seeking $125,000 each plus $100,000 in punitive damages and an amount for future therapy from the Quebec government and the City of Montreal.

The trial is scheduled to last three weeks.

Numerous police officers, witnesses and at least one expert are expected to take the stand.