iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman, 22, in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro


FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Montreal police said Friday.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 1 p.m. reporting a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of St-Jean and Pierrefonds boulevards.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was conscious with serious upper-body injuries. She was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old man, was not injured and met with investigators.

A perimeter was set up to allow officers to examine the scene as their investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*