Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody

A 24-year-old woman has died after being stabbed by her former roommate in the Plateau on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The woman and a 36-year-old man were in an "altercation" near the corner of Milton St. and Aylmer St., in the Milton Park neighbourhood and just a block from the school's gates, just after 4:30, Montreal police said.

The man pulled out a knife and "stabbed the woman several times in her upper body," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

She was rushed to hospital but died shortly after her arrival, Bergeron said.

Police announced her death at 8:50 p.m.

The man was arrested near the scene, Bergeron said. Police later explained that when they arrived, he was standing there, next to the woman, having made no attempt to flee.

Officers recovered the weapon at the same time.

Police said the victim and the suspect used to live together, but didn't comment further on their relationship.

Officers met with the man Tuesday night. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, though it's not yet clear what charges he will face.

A man who lives very close to the crime scene, on Aylmer, told CTV News that there were many students around at that time of day, leaving him rattled to think of them potentially witnessing the incident.

“I’ve been experiencing two events of violence in the past three days in Montreal, I think that’s too much. I’ve been living in this neighbourhood in the past 30 years and it’s the first time I see such police deployment," said Paul Marechael.

“It’s very disturbing.”

He said the brazen, daylight attack has left him shaken.

"How a man in his 30s could stab a young girl in her mid-20s -- it’s just unacceptable," he said.

The intersection where the stabbing happened is not only near McGill and some of its student housing but is around the corner from a combined elementary and high school, F.A.C.E.

The woman's death is Montreal's 26th homicide of the year, coming one day after the 25th, another fatal stabbing in which a 16-year-old boy died outside his high school, with three teenage suspects still sought by police.

This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from CTV's Kelly Greig.