Woman, 26, dies after being hit by dump truck at Montreal gas station

A young woman has died following an accident involving a dumptruck in a gas station parking lot in Montreal.

Montreal Police (SPVM) received the call at around 6:25 Thursday morning regarding an incident involving a pedestrian at de Maisonneuve Boulevard and de Lorimier.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was pronounced dead. She was 26 years old.

According to witness testimony, the woman fell behind the dump truck as it was backing up.

An SPVM officer on the scene of a woman's death who fell behind a dump truck Maisonneuve Boulevard and de Lorimier in Montreal on April 8, 2021. (Scott Prouse, CTV News)

The driver has met with officers, who are treating the event as an accident.

A Montreal police spokesperson told CTV News the incident was a case of "bad timing."

About seven officers were on scene Wednesday morning to investigate the circumstances of the woman's death. (Scott Prouse, CTV News)

The SPVM's accident squad is investigating. An autopsy will be performed to determine more details leading up to the woman's death.

The adjacent roadway remains open.