iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police say woman, 29, dead after stabbing in LaSalle parking lot

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman has died after a stabbing Thursday morning in the city's LaSalle borough.

Police received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. and responded to the intersection of des Oblats and Wanklyn streets where they found the woman with a stab wound to her upper body. Police say the incident happened in an outdoor parking lot outside an apartment building and that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

She was rushed to hospital and was unconscious upon arrival, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

Police confirmed early Thursday evening that the victim died of her injuries. Her death marks Montreal's 22nd homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made, but Montreal police's major crime unit is still investigating and searching for a suspect.

Police say it's not yet known if there is a connection between the victim and the suspect. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*