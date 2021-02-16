Woman, 30, dead after being hit by truck backing up in Parc-Ex alleyway

A 30-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a delivery truck in a Parc-Extension alleyway.

The woman was walking in or near an alley near Jean-Talon St. and Wiseman St. just before 11 a.m. when she was struck, Montreal police said.

"A delivery truck was backing up in a back alleyway when he collided with a pedestrian," a police spokesperson said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic. The police collision squad will be investigating the cause of the accident, police said.

The driver is a man around age 50, and he has been treated for nervous shock, police said.

There were few updates later Tuesday, but police said the woman's family has been notified of her death. They said they can't divulge whether she was a resident of the neighbourhood or any other personal details.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said it's too early to say whether charges against the driver are possible, but he also said the signs so far don't point in that direction.

"It's too soon [to say] at this moment, but it looks like a sad accident, a very sad accident," he said.

As to whether the woman was walking through the alleway or was just outside its entrance, with the truck backing onto the street, Bergeron said all those details are still under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.