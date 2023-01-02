iHeartRadio
Woman, 30, seriously injured in attempted murder in TMR


FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal)

A 30-year-old driver was seriously injured in an attempted murder late Sunday night in the Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police (SPVM) initially reported that the woman had been hit by at least one gunshot to the upper body and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police say she is now out of danger.

Police responded after shots were heard near the intersection of Lucerne Road and Côte de Liesse Road, near the Metropolitan Highway, at around 10:30 p.m.

The shots were allegedly fired at a car from a suspect vehicle, which then fled the scene, according to initial information gathered by the SPVM.

One of the passengers in the targeted vehicle left the scene before police arrived, while another passenger was not injured.

An investigation has been launched with the assistance of the canine unit.

 

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 2, 2023

