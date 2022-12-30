Woman, 32, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Villeray: police

A woman is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Villeray, say Montreal police.

Around 8:35 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of Saint-Hubert and Faillon East streets.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman and she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed her life was out of danger early Saturday morning.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for shock, according to a police spokesperson. No criminal charges will be laid, according to police.

Police set up a perimeter around the crash scene Friday night as they continued their investigation.