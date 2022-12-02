Woman, 36, arrested in connection with attempted murder in Quebec City

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Quebec City Friday morning in connection with an attempted murder.

A 911 call was made earlier that morning around 1:45 a.m. regarding a public disturbance at the intersection of Reine and Les Menuisiers-Laberge Streets, in Quebec City's Saint-Roch district.

When Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers arrived on the scene, they found an elderly man lying on the ground with a head injury. He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested later that morning.

Police established a security perimeter on Reine Street while investigators gathered more information about the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2022.