Woman, 42, seriously injured after falling from roof of car in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood


A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.

Police responded after several 911 calls reported that a woman fell off the roof of a car around 4 a.m. on Ontario Street near Prefontaine Street near the Hochelaga Community Centre.

"When the police arrived on the scene, the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was being treated by paramedics," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. "She was conscious but seriously injured."

Dubuc said that according to witness reports, for an unknown reason, the woman was hanging from the roof of a small white SUV. The vehicle was travelling east on Ontario from Moreau Street before it turned right on Prefontaine and headed in the wrong direction on the one-way street. The woman fell from the roof on Ontario.

"The vehicle in question travelled for several metres before she fell, sustaining serious head injuries," said Dubuc.

Police are on the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of the hit-and-run. 

"We're still looking for the exact reason," said Dubuc.

