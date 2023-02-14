iHeartRadio
Woman, 45, hospitalized after possible hit and run in Montreal North


Montreal police investigate a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Pie-IX Boulevard in Montreal North on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after she was struck in a possible hit and run on Pie-IX Boulevard in Montreal North early Tuesday evening, Montreal police say.

Police received a 911 call around 5:50 p.m. and were called to the intersection of Pie-IX and Henri-Bourassa boulevards.

Paramedics also responded and sent the victim, a 45-year-old woman, to hospital with an upper-body injury. Police said she was conscious when she was transported to hospital but did not have an update on her condition.

Julien Levesque, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service, said the driver involved in the collision left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing as officers gather more information from witnesses.

