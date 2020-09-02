Woman, 47, leads police on three-kilometre chase on Highway 40

A woman was arrested Tuesday evening following a police chase that lasted for about three kilometres on Highway 40, heading eastward, in Montreal. The 47-year-old driver was tacking between the three lanes.

According to reports from Quebec provincial police, several calls from motorists came in around 6:15 p.m. about the woman's erratic behaviour. At that point she was near the l'Île aux Tourtes bridge.

A police patroller caught up with the vehicle near the exit from Sainte-Marie Rd. and noticed that the vehicle was veering dangerously from one shoulder to the other.

The driver refused to stop, forcing the responding officer to call for others for reinforcement.

The driver was eventually intercepted after a three-kilometre chase. The 47-year-old woman, a resident of Saint-Polycarpe, in Montérégie, was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs.

She had to submit to a drug use assessment, and the vehicle she was driving was towed away.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Sept. 1, 2020.