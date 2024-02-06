Woman, 49, struck by car in Rosemont

A 49-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in the Rosemont neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The collision took place near the intersection of St-Michel boulevard and Bellechasse street at 7:30 a.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.



The driver was on St-Michel as the pedestrian was crossing the street at Bellechasse when she was struck.

The woman was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening, said police. Gauthier said she is being treated for a broken arm.



No charges are being laid against the driver, said Gauthier.