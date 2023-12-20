Woman, 50, dies after being hit by vehicle in Saint-Michel

A 50-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Saint-Michel.

The collision happened just after 5 p.m. at the corner of Jarry Street and Joseph-Guibord Avenue.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital in critical condition, but Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed Wednesday evening that she died from her injuries.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was treated for shock and will be questioned by investigators to understand the circumstances that led to the collision.

Police closed Jarry between Saint-Michel and 17th avenues while investigators tried to piece together what happened.