Woman, 54, murdered in Longueuil was drug dealer, police say; two charged were her clients

Longueuil police say that a 54-year-old woman found dead in a parked car on the South Shore in January was a drug dealer, and two people charged this week in her death were her clients.

Manon Boisvert, 54, was found dead with signs of violence on her body in a parked car in a commercial parking lot on Roland-Therrien Boulevard on Jan. 5.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Melanie Mercille said two people had been arrested in the case:a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

They were arrested in Longueuil Wednesday afternoon following a "meticulous" five-month investigation," Mercille said. Officers handed the case over to the province's prosecution office, the DPCP, for review.

On Thursday, the DPCP said the two arrested were Martin Berube, age 46, and Josée Henault, who was born in 1985 and is either 36 or 37.

They were charged with second-degree murder.

The prosecutors' office declined to discuss what they know of the relationship between the three, but Longueuil police confirmed Thursday that Boisvert was believed to be a drug dealer who had sold to the other two.

Their next court date will be on Sept. 22.

--With files from CTV's Bogdan Lytvynenko and Tania Krywiak