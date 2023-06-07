iHeartRadio
Woman, 55, dies after vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians in Cote-des-Neiges; second pedestrian seriously injured


image.jpg

A pedestrian has died after she and a fellow pedestrian were both hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Montreal police confirmed early Wednesday evening that the 55-year-old woman who was sent to hospital in critical condition following the collision has succumbed to her injuries.

The second pedestrian who was struck, a 58-year-old woman, was seriously injured but police do not fear for her life.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said that 911 calls around 1:05 p.m. reported a car colliding with at least one pedestrian on Bourret Avenue near McLynn Avenue. According to information gathered at the scene, the driver was heading east on Bourret Avenue when she hit a parked car and then hit the two pedestrians.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, was sent to hospital to be treated for shock.

SPVM collision scene investigators were on the scene earlier in the day to analyze the crash site and determine the exact causes and circumstances that led to the collision.

