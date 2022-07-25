Woman, 57, with Alzheimer's disease missing from Montreal North

Montreal police investigators say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 57-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease.

Police say Marie Carline Victor was last seen late Monday afternoon leaving her home in Montreal North.

She is 165cm (5'5'') tall, weighs 50kg (110lbs), has medium long black and grey hair, brown eyes, and has a split palette. She speaks French and Creole.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a dark red knee-length camisole dress with horizontal white lines, NIKE sandals in black with the brand name written in white.

Anyone who has information to share regarding her disappearance is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.