iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman, 64, dies after fire at Pierrefonds home, police say


image.jpg

A 64-year-old woman died Tuesday after a fire at a home in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood, police confirmed.

The fire broke out inside a unit in a sixplex near the corner of Elgin and Orchard streets around 9:30 a.m.

When firefirefighters arrived on scene, smoke could be seen coming from the windows of the residence.

The woman was taken into the care of first responders for smoke inhalation and sent to hospital in critical condition, said a spokesperson for the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM).

Véronique Dubuc, a police spokesperson, said the woman was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Two families were assisted by the Red Cross. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Montreal police arson squad is leading the investigation into the fatal fire.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*