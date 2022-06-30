Woman, 71, in critical condition after collision with vehicle, Montreal police say

Montreal police say a 71-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Fleury Street East and Olympia Boulevard.

The pedestrian was crossing Olympia heading westbound as a car was making a left turn and struck the woman, according to police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The woman was sent to hospital and the driver of the vehicle, an 82-year-old woman, remained at the scene, Brabant said. She was expected to meet with investigators to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police temporarily closed Fleury Street between Hamel and Christophe-Colomb Avenue Thursday evening during their investigation.