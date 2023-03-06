iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman, 74, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve


Montreal police. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police say a 74-year-old woman is expected to survive after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Monday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Officers responded to the intersection of de la Salle Avenue and Hochelaga Street where they found the victim with injuries to her upper and lower body.

She was conscious en route to hospital and police said they do not fear for her life.

According to preliminary information, the driver of a cube van was travelling north on de la Salle when he struck the woman at the intersection.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was questioned by investigators at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*