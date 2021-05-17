iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman, 74, in critical condition after being hit by truck in Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Emergency crews treat a pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a truck near the intersection of Honore-Beauregard Street and Souligny Avenue Monday, May 17, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Montreal police say a 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a truck Monday afternoon in the city's east end. 

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Honore-Beauregard Street and Souligny Avenue in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, according to police. 

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old man, was treated for shock. 

Police have closed the intersection while collision investigators examine the scene. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error