Woman, 74, in critical condition after being hit by truck in Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal police say a 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a truck Monday afternoon in the city's east end.

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Honore-Beauregard Street and Souligny Avenue in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, according to police.

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old man, was treated for shock.

Police have closed the intersection while collision investigators examine the scene.