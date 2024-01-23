iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman, 75, struck by snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux


file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 75-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after she was hit by a snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux near Montreal.

Authorities were called to Arthur Street, near Hurteau Street, around 10:45 a.m.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the woman, who was on foot, was hit in a shared residential parking lot.

She suffered severe injuries to her lower body but was conscious when transported to hospital.

SPVM officers will meet with the driver to learn more about the circumstances of the event.

A security perimeter was set up at the scene of the incident while investigators conducted their work.
 

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*