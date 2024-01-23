Woman, 75, struck by snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

A 75-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after she was hit by a snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux near Montreal.

Authorities were called to Arthur Street, near Hurteau Street, around 10:45 a.m.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the woman, who was on foot, was hit in a shared residential parking lot.

She suffered severe injuries to her lower body but was conscious when transported to hospital.

SPVM officers will meet with the driver to learn more about the circumstances of the event.

A security perimeter was set up at the scene of the incident while investigators conducted their work.

