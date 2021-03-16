'A senseless way to die': Montreal woman, 79, killed after hit-and-run with stolen car

A community is reeling from a “senseless” hit-and-run allegedly involving a stolen car that killed a 79-year-old woman Tuesday in Montreal’s east end.

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the crash, which happened during a Montreal police traffic radar operation in the Riviere-des-Prairies borough of Montreal.

A police officer signalled for the driver to stop, but the driver, seen in a white hatchback, kept driving, according to a statement from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI). The officer began pursuing the vehicle and the driver lost control, striking a pedestrian on Rita Levi Montalcini Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A family friend who asked not to be identified said she was devastated by the news.

“I’m still completely heartbroken because it’s a profound loss. She was always such a positive person, always smiling,” she told CTV News Wednesday. “Thinking of her, I just see that beautiful smile.”

A makeshift memorial with flowers and messages of support was set up at the site of a hit-and-run that killed a 79-year-old woman in Riviere-des-Prairies on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Matt Grillo/CTV Montreal

She said the loss has affected her personally because the victim was close with her own family and helped out any way she could.

“Every Sunday she would go to church and bring back the bulletin for my grandmother, who is 95 years old, who can’t go to mass for mobility reasons. (The victim) would go that extra mile all the time, to drop it off for her, to check in on her and see how she was doing,” the woman said.

“It’s a senseless way to die.”

The BEI said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot and police officers later found that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

“It was scary,” one resident told CTV News. “I have two kids.”

“This poor lady was just walking down the street and got hit by a car.”

Six BEI investigators are searching the stolen vehicle to uncover more details about the incident.

-- With files from CTV Montreal's Billy Shields and Matt Grillo