Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital

Police north of Montreal say a 79-year-old woman was killed over the weekend at her seniors residence.

An 81-year-old man was found unconscious in the same room as the woman and was transported to hospital, according to Terrebonne, Que., police.

Police say the man, who is now stable, is considered a suspect and is under surveillance in hospital.

The man and woman were at Maison l'etincelle, a private residence that offers specialized care for people with Alzheimer's disease and other neurocognitive disorders.

Police were called to the residence after two people were found unconscious in a unit about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman's death was declared at the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 2, 2023.